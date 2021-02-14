‘We Haven’t Really Done The Reckoning’: Freshman Democrat Says It’s Time For A ‘Truth Commission’

Democratic California Rep. Sara Jacobs told CNN’s Brian Stelter that she felt it was time for a “truth commission” to root out extremism in the United States.

Jacobs made a Sunday appearance on “Reliable Sources” to talk about the next steps after former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial ended in acquittal. (RELATED: Biden Recommended To Appoint ‘Reality Czar’ To ‘Tackle Disinformation’)

WATCH:

Stelter asked the freshman congresswoman about an interview she had done earlier in the week calling for a “truth commission,” saying, “What exactly would a truth commission be?”

“Because we haven’t really done the reckoning with the racial injustice and white supremacy of our past that we need to do,” Jacobs began, noting that truth commissions had been used in countries around the world.

“Basically what it is is it’s communities all the way up to the national level having conversations about both the gory and the glory of our history and what happened both throughout the history of our country and leading up to and on January 6th so that we can come to a common narrative, moving forward, of what we want our country to be,” she said.

“Do you think the House and Senate leadership have the stomach for that?” Stelter pressed.

“I think so. Look, we all were victims of this attack in addition to being the lawmakers of this country,” Jacobs replied, saying that many in Congress had seen threats to their families as well as to themselves.

“So I think there are a lot of us who know that this impeachment trial was just the start of holding Donald Trump accountable,” Jacobs concluded, adding that the next steps had to be about holding anyone else accountable who had encouraged the violence.