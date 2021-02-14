Nick Saban Says The College Football Playoff Has Diminished The Interest In Teams Not Playing For A Championship

Alabama head coach Nick Saban thinks there’s a serious downside to the College Football Playoff expanding.

During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, the seven-time national champion opened up about whether or not the playoff should expand. It sounds like the legendary coach thinks more expansions means less interest in other big bowl games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Saban told Rich Eisen the following in part during a recent interview (transcription via FanSided):

All the media interest, everything is going to be about the playoff. The shows the do all year, the shows like who gets into the NCAA Basketball Tournament, that’s what it’s going to be. All the other bowl games and teams that had good seasons, but didn’t quite get there, the interest in what they do in the offseason is going to be diminished. And that is exactly what’s happened.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Really interesting answer from @AlabamaFTBL head coach Nick Saban when we asked him about #CFBPlayoff expansion:#RollTide pic.twitter.com/7X4u3MmrKC — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 12, 2021

I understand the point Saban is getting at, and I certainly agree to a certain degree. Obviously, the major bowl games don’t matter nearly as much if they’re not in the playoff.

That’s just a fact. Everyone wants to win a national championship, and it should be the sole focus of every team that takes the field.

Having said that, I’m okay with interest diminishing in lesser games if it means we get expansion. We have to go to eight teams. It just has to happen.

Take the P5 champions, three at-large bids and find a way to secure a bid for an undefeated G5 team if necessary. It just makes too much sense.

If that means the Outback Bowl means less, then so be it.

Let us know in the comments what you think about expanding the playoff.