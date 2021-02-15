REPORT: Former NFL Star Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Arrested On Assault Charge

Former Cincinnati Bengals star Adam “Pacman” Jones has reportedly been arrested.

According to WCPO, Jones was taken into custody Monday morning in Hamilton County, Ohio after allegedly kicking and punching someone in the head until they were unconscious.

He is slated to see a judge Monday on a misdemeanor assault charge. More details about the alleged situation aren’t known at this time.

Former Bengal Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested in Hamilton Countyhttps://t.co/nixAQY4IL9 — WCPO 9 (@WCPO) February 15, 2021

For those of you who might not know, Jones has a lengthy history of trouble off of the field. Back in 2019, he was arrested at a casino in Indiana, and that was just the latest alleged incident involving law enforcement.

In fact, his issues off the field were so bad that he was suspended for the entire 2007 season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Jones (@realpacman24)

Now, he’s back in police custody after allegedly kicking and punching a person in the head until they were no longer conscious.

If he’s guilty of a violent act of this nature, then the courts need to deal with him appropriately. Obviously, he’s presumed innocent until proven guilty, but allegedly beating a person until they’re unconscious is no joke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Jones (@realpacman24)

We’ll see how this plays out, but it’s another dark mark on Jones’ legacy.