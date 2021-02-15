REPORT: Bovada Cancels Bets After Super Bowl Streaking Stunt

Bovada has reportedly canceled bets after a streaker hit the field during Super Bowl LV.

Streaker Yuri Andrade went mega-viral after he managed to get onto the field during the Super Bowl between the Bucs and Chiefs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Afterwards, he claimed he made more than $300,000 by getting people to take a prop bet on Bovada that there’d be a streaker at the game.

Kevin Harlan’s call of the idiot on the field (w/video from @rlacey23) : pic.twitter.com/iAI7WDi5xx — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 8, 2021

Well, it sounds like his grand plan has failed because he couldn’t stay quiet. According to Front Office Sports, Bovada has canceled prop bets where it has been “identified” that the bettor had “knowledge” of Andrade’s plans.

“Our players have always trusted us to ensure the integrity of all props offered in our sportsbook. We will continue to make sure that any publicity stunts or ill-intended behavior cannot adversely affect the outcome of a player’s wager,” Bovada told FOS.

The Super Bowl streaker who claims he won $375,000 off of the “Will a fan run on the field during the game?” prop bet could have little to nothing to show for his effort.https://t.co/NvQenUVV1m — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 11, 2021

All Andrade had to do was keep his mouth shut and he could have cashed in. Instead, he just had to do some media and brag about getting paid.

Now, Bovada is hitting back and canceling bets. Seeing as how it’s an offshore book, there’s literally nothing he can do.

He has no recourse of any kind, and this all could have been avoided if he had just shut the hell up afterwards.

Imagine losing hundreds of thousands of dollars after streaking at the Super Bowl because you couldn’t stop talking? Karma comes in many forms and losing $300,000 is a hell of a blunt way to learn a lesson. Be smarter, folks. Be much smarter.