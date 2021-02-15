REPORT: UCF Hires Gus Malzahn As The Program’s New Football Coach

UCF has reportedly hired Gus Malzahn as the new football coach of the Knights.

According to multiple reports, UCF pulled the trigger on hiring the former Auburn coach. Financial details of his contract aren’t known at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Gus Malzahn will be the next #UCF coach, sources told @aadelsonESPN, @ClowESPN and me. Deal should be finalized soon. Malzahn emerged as UCF’s top target on Sunday. Yahoo first reported the hire by new athletic director Terry Mohajir. Malzahn, 55, is 77-38 in the FBS. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 15, 2021

Sources: UCF is close to finalizing a deal to make Gus Malzahn the next football coach. An announcement is expected as soon as today. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 15, 2021

As I said when word first broke that Malzahn had been offered the job by UCF, he’s the definition of a home run hire for the program.

Despite being fired by the Tigers, he has a winning history, has proven he can recruit and he’s by far the best option on the table.

The Knights are arguably the best team in the G5, are located in a fertile recruiting area, have plenty of resources and plenty of people have won in Orlando.

Now, Malzahn will be the latest coach to get his crack at winning a bunch of games with the Knights. I have a feeling he’s going to be just fine.