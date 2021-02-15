STUDY: Nevada Is The Most Sinful State In America

Nevada is apparently the most sinful state in America.

According to a study from WalletHub based on anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness, the home of Sin City is also the most sinful place in the USA, which should come as a surprise to exactly zero people!

California, Texas, Georgia and Florida rounded out the top five. The least sinful state? That’d be Wyoming.

As I said above, is anyone on the planet surprised by the fact that the home of Las Vegas is the most sinful state in America?

I wouldn’t have believed the study if any other state was in the top spot. The home of Vegas makes obvious sense.

As someone who goes to Vegas a decent amount, I can tell you from firsthand experience that it’s a wild place.

While I’d never condone sinning, I do condone having fun. Vegas is an adult playground for degenerates like myself.

There’s nonstop booze, gambling and fun stuff to do.

Let us know in the comments what you think about the rankings. My sense is that the vast majority of people will think that the rankings are incredibly fair and accurate.