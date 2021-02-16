‘I Couldn’t Believe My Eyes’: 90-Year-Old Woman Walks 6 Miles In Snow For COVID Vaccine

Fran Goldman, a 90-year-old woman from Seattle, walked 6 miles in nearly a foot of snow Sunday for her COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Every morning, Goldman would call the Washington State Department of Health to ask for help finding an appointment, reported The Seattle Times.

Walking six miles through nearly a foot of snow to get her first COVID-19 vaccine appointment was nothing, compared to what 90-year-old Fran Goldman went through to secure it. https://t.co/CO7hGQg9Kh — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) February 16, 2021

Goldman also tried local pharmacies in grocery stores to find a vaccine appointment. (RELATED: Seattle Officials Rebuke Preferential Treatment in COVID Vaccine Rollout)

When Goldman went online to find an appointment with Seattle Children’s Hospital, she was asked what time she would want to come in after filling out a questionnaire.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” Goldman said, the Times reported. “I had to get my glasses to see if I was really seeing it.”

The day of her appointment, Goldman awoke to almost a foot of snow on the ground. “My mother isn’t going to let a little snow stop her from getting the vaccine,” Goldman’s daughter Ruth said, The Seattle Times reported.

“I knew how far it was, I knew how long it would take me,” Goldman said, according to the outlet. “Had it been shorter, I would have been happier. But I made it.”

Goldman’s trek to her vaccine appointment comes as the White House announced Tuesday that vaccine distribution would increase to 13.5 million every week.

Vaccine efforts have been delayed because of harsh weather throughout the country, with a blizzard in the Northeast delaying appointments.