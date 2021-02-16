‘Not Looking To The Last Presidency’: Jen Psaki Says Biden Won’t Take Foreign Policy Cues From Trump

White House press secretary Jen Psaki made it clear Tuesday that President Joe Biden would not be taking foreign policy cues from the previous administration.

Psaki said that the Biden administration was building its own independent foreign policy strategy and would not be basing new policies on those set by former President Donald Trump. (RELATED: White House Announces Largest Increase In Weekly Vaccine Distribution Since Biden Took Office)

WATCH:

Psaki responded to a question about the Biden administration’s plan to either move ahead with or remove tariffs that had been put in place under the Trump administration, saying that they would be charting their own foreign policy course.

“I can assure you that the president, this president does not have — is not looking to the last presidency as the model for his foreign policy moving forward,” Psaki began. “President Biden has been working in the global arena for decades and what he means by ‘foreign policy for the middle class’ is ensuring that our team working on economic issues, our team working on national security issues, our teams thinking about how policies impact the American people — are talking and that we make decisions and make policies through that prism.”

Psaki added that while she did not have any specific updates on tariffs, the Biden administration’s approach was going to be strengthening America at home in order to make sure that “we are stronger globally” as well.