Video Shows Absolute Carnage During Pacman Jones’ Alleged Bar Brawl

Video has been released from the alleged brawl involving former NFL star Pacman Jones, and it’s insane.

TMZ posted a video early Tuesday morning of the alleged incident at a bar in Ohio, and it’s clear that absolute carnage was unfolding everywhere. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jones was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge Monday after allegedly kicking and punching someone until they were unconscious. You can watch the video below.

Monday afternoon, Jones spoke with Pat McAfee about the situation and claimed the bouncer was the one causing problems.

“He tugged my little brother, and when I turned around, they already on the floor,” Jones explained about the bouncer. It was in that moment where things allegedly unraveled. You can listen to his full comments below.

“Personally Pat I’m done fighting.. Unless somebody wants to pay me I’m cool with it. I’ll fight any celebrity 169-170. But man I got kids, I got so much other shit that I’m working on besides beating a motherfucker up in the club”@REALPACMAN24 #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/ISMkDoFwtc — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 15, 2021

Obviously, Jones has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. That’s the system we have here in America, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, there are two quick points to make. First, that fight footage is utterly insane. If you looked up the definition of chaos in the dictionary, that video might make an appearance.

Secondly, I love Pat McAfee, but who the hell advised Pacman Jones to do an interview with him less than 24 hours after being hit with criminal charges?

I’m not a lawyer, but I’ve been advised by smart people over the years to keep my mouth sealed shut as soon as the police show up.

If I’m getting that stellar advice, then why isn’t Pacman Jones? He damn sure should be.

We’ll see how this plays out in court, but there’s no doubt at all that it’s a wild situation.