Body Camera Footage Shows Baltimore Police Officers In An Insane Shootout

Body camera footage has been released from a police shooting in Baltimore, and it’s absolutely insane.

According to TMZ, two officers responded to a situation at Compare Foods supermarket after a security guard was allegedly walking around with his weapon out.

As soon as the officers entered the store, all hell broke loose and bullets started flying. One officer took cover in an elevated position and returned fire. The alleged suspect Dontae Green fled the scene, and was killed a week later by U.S. Marshals, according to the same report.

You can watch the absolutely wild video below.

Folks, good luck finding a police shootout crazier than that one on the internet today. By any and all metrics, that's one of the most insane that I've ever seen.

The officer who got up the stairs was literally living out a movie scene. He found the higher ground, and started returning fire.

As for the officer who remained outside, I have no idea what their protocols are but he didn’t seem to do a whole lot to help the first officer.

Also, this is a great reminder of the danger our brave police officers can potentially face. They walked into a grocery store and ended up in a gun battle.

I don’t think anyone signs up for that kind of chaos.

Luckily, both officers were just fine. Let us know in the comments what you think of the shootout!