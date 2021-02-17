Over $14 Million Worth Of Drugs, Firearms And A Man Wanted For Murder Detained By Border Officials In February

Around $14.3 million worth of narcotics and several weapons have been seized since the start of February at an Arizona port where officials also arrested a man wanted for murder, Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday.

Officials seized 440 pounds of methamphetamine, 385,000 tablets of fentanyl, 84 pounds of heroin and almost 13 pounds of cocaine in around 25 instances since Feb. 1, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP). A 28-year-old man wanted for murder in Las Vegas was arrested while in possession of an AR-15 assault rifle, a handgun and over 300 rounds of ammunition.

“I could not be prouder of our officers. Even during a pandemic, they continue to keep dangerous opioids off the streets and keep our communities safe,” Area Port Director Michael Humphries said in a statement.

Border Patrol agents found over $73,000 worth of meth hidden in a vehicle’s floorboard and firewall at an immigration checkpoint, following a K9 alert. Details via @CBPArizona: https://t.co/8Vzdm7ffsy pic.twitter.com/F6gQvjCYr2 — CBP (@CBP) February 15, 2021

A Mexican national driving a truck was arrested Feb. 10 after attempting to smuggle over seven pounds of fentanyl tablets into the U.S. by concealing them in fire extinguishers, according to CBP. More than 250 pounds of methamphetamine and six pounds of cocaine were discovered by officials the same day in a rail car.

The 28-year-old murder suspect was apprehended Feb. 3 while driving a stolen vehicle, according to CBP. (RELATED: Biden Administration Expects To Rely On Trump-Era Private Detention Facility To Hold Migrant Teenagers At The Border)

The seizures account for all areas of enforcement including vehicles, cargo, rail cars and pedestrian crossings, according to CBP. People have attempted to smuggle narcotics into the U.S. by hiding drugs in spare tires, concealing them in the dash and even using internal body carriers.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.