The Jackson Fire Department Brings Food To Deion Sanders After He Says He’s ‘Starving’

The fire department in Jackson, Mississippi, pulled off a great move for Deion Sanders.

The state of Mississippi is getting drilled by rough weather right now, and the legendary NFL star released an Instagram video talking about how he’s “starving” because there’s nowhere open to eat! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COACH PRIME (@deionsanders)

Well, the Jackson Fire Department showed up and showed out to make sure Sanders got some grub. In an update posted late Tuesday night, Sanders was feasting on food brought by the fire department.

“PRIME LOVES FIREMEN And thank God for our local Jackson City Fire Department from STATION 5. God bless y’all for taking care of our staff,” Sanders wrote in part.

Watch the awesome video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COACH PRIME (@deionsanders)

Do we think the community is embracing their new head football coach at Jackson State? I think it’s safe to say they are loving him already.

‘Prime Time’ just needed to eat and nothing was open! Should the legendary defensive back have had food at home during the storm?

Perhaps. But let’s save that conversation for another time (yes) because we’re focusing on this generous act from the fire department.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COACH PRIME (@deionsanders)

Props to Jackson’s first responders for responding so fast to Sanders. This isn’t the first time he has generated some serious attention for the Tigers. And it probably won’t be the last.