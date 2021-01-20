Deion Sanders Gets His Stolen Boombox Back After Viral Plea For Help

Deion Sanders has his stolen boombox back.

The NFL legend and Jackson State football coach recently sent out a viral plea asking for his boombox back after his truck was robbed.

Well, it didn’t take long at all for the stolen item to be returned. Sanders announced Tuesday night that the boombox had been returned with an anonymous note.

Jackson wrote in part on Instagram, “UNITY is what I’ve been pursuing all my life. If we can come together over a darn boom box I know we can come together for issues like senseless murders,kidnapping,Financial literacy,education,Teenage pregnancy,family breakdown,drugs & alcohol abuse and crime!”

You can watch his full video below.

First and foremost, I’m pumped that Jackson has his boombox back. The item clearly meant a lot to him. I’m not sure why anyone would still have a boombox, but Sanders wanted his back!

Secondly, you have to love how he spun getting his boombox back into a message about unity to end “murders,kidnapping,Financial literacy,education,Teenage pregnancy,family breakdown,drugs & alcohol abuse and crime!”

Do we think he might be taking this situation just a shade too far? When you ask me to compare teen pregnancy and a stolen boombox, I’m not sure I see much overlap.

Either way, Sanders has his stolen property back, and that’s good news for him.