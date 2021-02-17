REPORT: The Seahawks Are Still Committed To Keeping Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly still locked in on keeping quarterback Russell Wilson.

Over the past couple weeks, there has been serious chatter about whether or not the Seahawks will trade the future Hall of Fame passer.

Well, according to a recent report from Josina Anderson, the team isn’t going to move the franchise quarterback.

Source reaffirms this morning. “Russell Wilson isn’t getting traded.” #CurrentStatus — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 15, 2021

I really don’t understand how this is even a conversation. Why do people think the Seahawks are going to trade a top five quarterback in the league?

When Wilson is playing at his best, there might not be a better quarterback in the NFL. The idea he’s getting traded is laughable.

The quarterback market in the NFL is a complete joke. It’s an absolute and utter joke. Once you land a franchise quarterback, you don’t let them leave the building.

It’d be career suicide for everyone involved in the front office if the Seahawks traded Wilson. It’d be insanely stupid.

I’m willing to bet just about any amount of money that Wilson is on the Seahawks week one of the 2021 season. I’d be shocked if that wasn’t the case.