‘President Trump Is The Most Powerful Political Figure On Either Side’, Sen Tim Scott Says

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said Wednesday that he thinks former President Donald Trump remains “the most powerful political figure on either side.”

“I still believe that President Trump is the most powerful political figure on either side, the news loves President Trump or they hate President Trump which gives him plenty of coverage,” Scott told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” anchors Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer.

“What we need is in fact a unified message from the Republican Party. We don’t need personalities driving our future,” Scott said.

The Senate voted 57-43 on Saturday to convict the former president, but failed to reach the necessary 67 votes to convict him. The House voted 232-197 on Jan. 13 to impeach the former president a second time, charging him with a single article of “incitement of insurrection.”

Scott further said Trump’s policy stances resulted in “the lowest unemployment rates for from African-Americans, Hispanics, Asians for women in 70 years.”

“What we need is more President Trump policies that focused on an inclusive economy, focused on [historically black colleges and universities] funding. Focused on the lowest tax rates we’ve seen in a generation that led to the fastest increase in employment and in wages at the bottom faster than the top because President Trump’s policy positions literally transformed the American economy,” Scott said.

“That is what’s at stake in the future. Do we want a private sector driven by economic mobility and opportunity or do we want a private sector driven by socialism and control from Washington D.C.?” Scott told Perino and Hemmer.

Scott said that Trump doesn’t speak “words of encouragement” when answering Perino about Trump’s statement against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. (RELATED: ‘Holy War’: Doug Jones Says Mitch McConnell Was Trying To Distance Trump From GOP)

“I’ve often said that President Trump’s love language does not include words of encouragement and perhaps that, that only reinforces that fact,” Scott said.

Trump criticized the Senate minority leader, including calling him “a dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack,” in a statement his PAC released on Tuesday that Politico obtained. Trump also said GOP Senators won’t win in the future should they remain allied with McConnell.

Scott urged all GOP voters to look within the party so the GOP can win.

“The truth is for the Republican Party to win we need every single Republican leaning voter to take a look at the GOP, the great opportunity party, and why we have the right principles and policies to move this nation forward,” Scott said. “If we get into personality squibbles and fights we are going to be in a challenging place in 2022 and 2024, which means America will be embracing socialism because we can’t get our act together on the right.”

