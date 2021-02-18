Joe Buck Defends Himself After Saying He Used To Drink In The Booth

Joe Buck felt the need to defend himself after some recent comments about drinking in the booth.

The legendary broadcaster recently revealed that he used to sip on a beer while doing baseball games or enjoy a little tequila with Troy Aikman on NFL broadcasts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The secret to a relaxing broadcast? @Buck shares what has worked for him. pic.twitter.com/ODvhkuYZj1 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) February 15, 2021

Well, apparently we’ve all lost our sense of fun because he’s since defended the situation on Twitter. Late Wednesday night, he launched into a lengthy defense of the situation.

My bosses at FOX have not said a word to me about it. They know how dedicated I/we are, and how hard we work and how much we care about EVERY WORD that comes out of our mouths. Most of all they trust us. For those three hours and through all the prep NOTHING is more important. — Joe Buck (@Buck) February 18, 2021

when I went back to football I told him I had the beer in my line of sight as a visual reminder and took a sip from time to time – to be loose and to remember to enjoy it. I have a tendency to get stressed and try to be perfect calling a game – as impossible as that may be. — Joe Buck (@Buck) February 18, 2021

Troy had zero to do with it. I am an open book – sometimes to a fault, but I just really don’t like hiding anything (see: hair transplants or battling depression and anxiety). But when a https://t.co/iOlRh5cMwJ headline writer says I said I had 1 or 2 drinks during a game?? — Joe Buck (@Buck) February 18, 2021

sometimes knowing over 100 million people are on the other end of what comes out of my brain and mouth can be stressful. I have not done the trick in about four years, but I am not saying I wouldn’t again. Here is a pic of a corner of my board for SUPER BOWL 54. pic.twitter.com/vGUDlQoCtl — Joe Buck (@Buck) February 18, 2021

It is simple but it works for me. Let me know when you do a live event for a big audience and see what helps you get through the day and be your best – then share the info with me. I may use that too. — Joe Buck (@Buck) February 18, 2021

The fact that Joe Buck felt the need to explain himself is downright shameful. Is this where we’re now at in America?

The dude said he would sip on beer or enjoy a little tequila before a big game to relax. He was refreshingly authentic and honest.

How did people react? Well, apparently negatively enough that he now feels the need to clarify the situation.

Joe Buck should have hit the critics with his middle finger and kept it moving.

So, he drank a few drinks over the years. Who gives a damn? The man has the pressure of the world on him when he’s broadcasting. If a light beer helps cool the nerves, then so be it.

We’ve all been there, and the good man upstairs knows that I’ve had a few drinks over the years.

If you have a problem with it, then that’s on you.