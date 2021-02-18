Editorial

Joe Buck Defends Himself After Saying He Used To Drink In The Booth

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Joe Buck felt the need to defend himself after some recent comments about drinking in the booth.

The legendary broadcaster recently revealed that he used to sip on a beer while doing baseball games or enjoy a little tequila with Troy Aikman on NFL broadcasts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, apparently we’ve all lost our sense of fun because he’s since defended the situation on Twitter. Late Wednesday night, he launched into a lengthy defense of the situation.

The fact that Joe Buck felt the need to explain himself is downright shameful. Is this where we’re now at in America?

The dude said he would sip on beer or enjoy a little tequila before a big game to relax. He was refreshingly authentic and honest.

How did people react? Well, apparently negatively enough that he now feels the need to clarify the situation.

Joe Buck should have hit the critics with his middle finger and kept it moving.

So, he drank a few drinks over the years. Who gives a damn? The man has the pressure of the world on him when he’s broadcasting. If a light beer helps cool the nerves, then so be it.

We’ve all been there, and the good man upstairs knows that I’ve had a few drinks over the years.

If you have a problem with it, then that’s on you.