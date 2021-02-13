You Betcha Releases Hilarious Video About The Different Stages Of A Hangover

You Betcha has dropped another hilarious video, and this one is about hangovers.

The popular entertainment company recently released “5 Stages of a Hangover,” and I can promise that you don’t want to miss this one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

It’s truly incredible how accurate You Betcha’s videos are, especially whenever alcohol is involved. There wasn’t a single part of that video that didn’t hit home.

Once the first cold beer goes down the back of your throat, you know the weekend is locked down.

The first beer of the weekend has been cracked open. Let’s get after it, gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/3daDSoGK7i — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 12, 2021

Also, the funniest part is the last bit about never drinking again. Go ahead and put your hand up if you’ve been there before.

I damn sure know I have! “I’m never drinking again” might be the greatest lie told by people on a regular basis.

Once again, You Betcha drills a home run with its latest video. I seriously can’t get enough of these things.