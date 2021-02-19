‘Demonic Behaviors’: Armie Hammer’s Ex-Girlfriend Alleges Actor Branded Her Then Licked The Blood

Armie Hammer’s ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze alleged the actor branded her and then licked her blood when they were together.

During Lorenze’s appearance on “The Dr. Oz Show” which aired Friday, the 22-year-old said she was tied up when Hammer reportedly asked where he could put his initials on her. She claimed he just started carving a letter “A” above her pubic area without permission, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Bella Thorne Comes To Armie Hammer’s Defense Amid Allegations He Has Cannibalistic Sexual Desires)

“He was licking it, drinking kind of like the blood, and then I basically just showered after, tried to clean it up as best as I could,” she continued, stating that the wound did not heal properly. (RELATED: Armie Hammer’s Wife Elizabeth Chambers Files For Divorce)

Lorenze added that Hammer’s mother allegedly told her that her son has “demonic behaviors,” according to Page Six.

“Well, she never specifically said anything to me because I don’t think she wanted to assume,” Paige shared. “But she literally just said things like, ‘he has demonic behaviors, the devil was trying to take him,’ things like that.”

“I didn’t grow up extremely religious, so that was a little bit out of touch for me, but I did get a feeling from her like she knew that he had a very, very dark side,” she added.

The “Call Me By Your Name” star has recently made headlines after he was accused of allegedly having cannibalistic sexual desires.