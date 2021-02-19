Editorial

Bruce Arians Says Veterans Don’t Want Offseason Training Because It Stops Young Players From Developing

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lifts the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians thinks veterans don’t want offseason training programs to happen.

The offseason model has changed ever since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s apparently a good thing for veterans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Greg Auman, Arians said, “If we lose spring, (young players) are not getting developed. The veterans love that sh*t, because that means they don’t get to take their jobs. So when you have the veterans voting on the rules.”

Arians took it a step further and said teams “need the preseason” to happen, which is something veteran players absolutely hate.

I 100% believe that Arians is telling the truth. If you’re a veteran, why the hell would you want to go through all the offseason training?

Do you really need it? The answer is no. Once you have your offseason routine set in the NFL, you can take care of yourself.

Hell, Gronk literally faked offseason conditioning, and it all still worked out in the end.

You know who does need that training? Rookies and fringe roster players. Those guys need every single rep they can get.

They need time in front of coaches in order to impress them and increase their shot at making the final 53-man roster.

Without organized offseason activities, their chances take a huge hit, and you know veterans won’t complain about anything that helps them keep their job.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

At least Arians kept it real instead of trying to sugarcoat anything.