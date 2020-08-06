REPORT: The NFL Has Had 56 Cases Of Coronavirus Since The Start Of Training Camp

The NFL has reportedly had more than 50 players test positive for coronavirus since players reported for training camp.

According to Tom Pelissero, a total of 56 players have tested positive for coronavirus since training camp started in late July. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Pelissero pointed out that roughly 2% of players on “active rosters” have tested positive.

The NFLPA says 56 players have tested positive for COVID-19 since players began reporting to training camp. That’s about 2% of the ~2,600 players on active rosters, and well under a 1% positivity rate in terms of total tests administered. Still very early, but good signs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 6, 2020

All things considered, it averages out to less than two players with the virus per team. Is that excellent?

It’s not great, but it’s also not terrible. Ideally, there’d be zero players in the league with coronavirus, but that’s also insanely unrealistic.

Having less than two players per team on average isn’t too bad at all, and it’s a very manageable number for the NFL to deal with.

The key is keeping infected players far away from the rest of the team, letting them heal, letting the other players work out and then they can return once they’re healthy.

As long as locker rooms don’t get decimated like they have in the MLB, then the NFL should be just fine. It’s a big task, but the league seems up to it.