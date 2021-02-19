Drew Barrymore Reveals Her Kids Don’t Like Her ‘Mom Movies’

Drew Barrymore didn’t hold back when she was asked what her kids think of her films and said they don’t “like” what they call “mom movies.”

The 45-year-old actress talked to Hugh Grant in a video-call interview for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation on Friday. Grant asked his former co-star what her kids thought of their film together “Music and Lyrics.”

“You know, I don’t think they’ve seen it, crazy enough,” Barrymore shared.

“That is insane,” the 60-year-old actor replied. “I make mine watch my films every night. If they don’t watch my films, they don’t get fed.” (RELATED: Hugh Grant Says Don’t Expect To See Him In Rom-Coms Anytime Soon: ‘I’ve Gotten Too Old’)

Barrymore’s kids “didn’t respond” to her 2004 rom-com with Adam Sandler, “50 First Dates.” As for the 1999 rom-com “Never Been Kissed,” her kids just “didn’t like [it].”

“They did not like ‘E.T.’ at all,” she told Grant. “They’re just not up for it. Nope.”

“I think I’m going to force them to watch (‘Music and Lyrics’),” Barrymore concluded. “This is like phases of their life. They’ll come around.”