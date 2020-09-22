Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore Open Up About Being Put In Solitary Confinement

Actresses Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore opened up about being put into solitary confinement.

Hilton and Barrymore talked about their past experiences during Barrymore’s new talk show published Monday. Both women were put into solitary confinement while growing up.

“I was trying to look like I had the perfect life and I was embarrassed for people to know,” Hilton recalled. “I now know that I shouldn’t be ashamed, the people who work at these places who are abusing children are the ones who should be ashamed. I’m proud that even though I went through so much, I’m so strong and I could make it through anything.”

Barrymore had a different experience at her facility. (RELATED: Model Paris Hilton Reveals She Had 5 Abusive Boyfriends)

“I have to tell you, the people at my place were really good,” Barrymore said. “I mean, I didn’t like being thrown in solitary confinement. I will say that I was very rebellious. I started riots there all the time and there was a lot of other kids like me, and my mom just didn’t know what to do with me. I was doing drugs, I was out of control. She just threw her hands up and threw me in there, not knowing where else to turn to. And that place really did help me and it did save my life, and I actually wouldn’t change a thing.”

Hilton claimed she didn’t “deserve” to go to the Provo Canyon School in Utah. Hilton has since claimed that she was physically abused while at the school.

“I didn’t deserve to go there,” Hilton told Barrymore. “My mom and dad were just very strict and sheltered when I lived in LA. I wasn’t allowed to go on dates, couldn’t wear makeup, couldn’t go to a school dance. They just didn’t want me to grow up. Then I moved to New York and that’s when my life changed.”