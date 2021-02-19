4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Oklahoma Near Kansas Border

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled a rural area of Oklahoma near the Kansas border Friday morning, numerous sources reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the earthquake at around 7:56 a.m. local time near Manchester, a small town of roughly 100 residents located near the Kansas state line the Associated Press reported.

There were no reported injuries or damage, according to The Weather Channel.

Hundreds of people reported feeling the quake, and a majority of the reports came from within about 150 miles of the epicenter, including Oklahoma City to the south. Shaking was felt in Kansas City, which is about 270 miles northeast of the epicenter, the Weather Channel reported.

Manchester is about 55 miles northwest of where a recent series of small earthquakes were recorded in early February. Four quakes were reported in an area southeast of Enid on Feb. 6, the strongest of which was a 3.3 magnitude, according to the AP. Nearly two dozen quakes were recorded in the area since the previous day, the most powerful being a 4.2 magnitude.

Geologists reportedly say the quakes are linked to the underground injection of wastewater that is produced by oil and gas companies, according to the AP.

Following the quake earlier in the month, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission ordered area oil and gas wastewater disposal wells to cease operations within three miles of the earthquake’s epicenter, while limiting volume within three to ten miles of the epicenter, according to KOCO.