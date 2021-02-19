Vincent Jackson’s Brain Will Be Donated For CTE Research

Vincent Jackson’s brain will be checked for CTE.

The retired NFL star was found dead Monday in a Florida hotel, and police have been investigating the situation.

Early autopsy reports showed that Jackson suffered from chronic alcoholism, but no official cause of death has been released.

The full release on the death of former WR Vincent Jackson. pic.twitter.com/8GzX7kWSl8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 15, 2021

According to The New York Times, Jackson’s family has made the decision to donate his brain to researchers at Boston University to find out if he had CTE. CTE has been found in football players after repeated head trauma, and it can result in people with it doing drastic things somebody in their right mind would never do.

Family spokesperson Allison Gorrell told the New York Times in a phone interview, “Vincent being who he was would have wanted to help as many people as possible. It’s something his family wanted to do to get answers to some of their questions.”

And on the field, what made Vincent Jackson so special was he was a vertical receiver that a QB could trust to always make a play in a contested catch situation. We so it saw often with him and Philip Rivers. pic.twitter.com/H1aAawIpmC — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 15, 2021

This whole situation with Vincent Jackson, who played for the Charger and Buccaneers, is incredibly tragic, and it’s the latest reminder that you never know what someone might be struggling with.

He was just 38 years old. He should have been enjoying his time in retirement. Instead, he suffered from alcoholism and we’re still waiting to find out what caused his death.

3x Pro Bowler Vincent Jackson was found dead in Tampa on Monday at age 38 ???? The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation pic.twitter.com/VjmD35y1Bz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 15, 2021

Hopefully, studying his brain can provide his family with some answers. CTE is a serious issue, and we should do everything we can to learn more about it.

If Jackson is found to have had at the time of his death, he’ll join a long list of former NFL players who have suffered substantial head trauma.

Vincent Jackson suffered from chronic alcoholism, according to an autopsy that may be released today, Sheriff Chad Chronister said in an interview on Q105 FM Wednesday. He said the Jackson family suspects the Pro Bowl receiver had CTE from concussions during 12 NFL seasons. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 17, 2021

Keep checking back for the latest updates on the situation surrounding Jackson’s death as we have them.