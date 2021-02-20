Carson Wentz Writes Goodbye Letter To His Former Teammates And Philadelphia

Carson Wentz posted a goodbye letter Friday night to Philadelphia and his former teammates on the Eagles.

The former star quarterback was traded to the Colts in return for two draft picks, and his time with the Eagles is officially over. Judging from his goodbye letter, he’s going to miss his teammates. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Philadelphia has agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, league sources tell @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2021

Carson wrote the following in part:

More than anything, I will miss my teammates. Thank you. I appreciate every one of you and will never forget the relationships and memories made over the years. So many lifelong relationships have been formed in that locker room. Thank you for the fellowship, the camaraderie in the locker room, and the daily battles out on the practice field!

You can read his full post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz11)

It truly feels like the end of an era. Wentz was so great a few years ago, and he was taking the league by storm.

Then, he got hurt and we all know what happened next. He was never able to reach his old heights.

The moment Jalen Hurts took over the starting job, we all knew Wentz was cooked with the Eagles. It was only a matter of when he got traded. It wasn’t a matter of if.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz11)

Now, he’s with the Colts, and it’s time to find out if Carson Wentz has any football left in him. Time will tell, and I know fans are excited to find out!