The Philadelphia Police Ruthlessly Troll Carson Wentz After He’s Traded To The Colts

The Philadelphia Police Department roasted Carson Wentz following his trade to the Indianapolis Colts.

Wentz was traded to Indianapolis in exchange for two draft picks, and the quarterback’s time in Philly has officially come to an end. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Philadelphia has agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, league sources tell @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2021

How did the police react? They tweeted a photo of a Wentz jersey being used to save a parking spot in the snow, and wrote, “Yeah, it’s snowing again, and a lot of Philadelphians are going to be tempted to save parking spots…and clear out their closets. Saving parking spots is illegal – even when offered multiple draft picks and cap relief. Be an MVP – shovel and share! #NoSavesies.”

Yeah, it’s snowing again, and a lot of Philadelphians are going to be tempted to save parking spots…and clear out their closets. Saving parking spots is illegal – even when offered multiple draft picks and cap relief. Be an MVP – shovel and share! #NoSavesies pic.twitter.com/JTORZm7E1R — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) February 18, 2021

You know things are going poorly when the city’s police department is cheering your exit from the franchise.

That’s just an absolutely ruthless troll from the cops. Stop! Wentz has a family!

It’s insane to think about how quickly things turned for Wentz in Philadelphia. He went from being the chosen one to being mocked by the police department’s official Twitter page.

To call it a fall from grace might be the understatement of the year. It doesn’t look like anyone is really sad to see him go!

Don’t worry, though. I’m sure Carson is saving some receipts, and we’ll see who gets the last laugh here.