HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Runs Over Northwestern 68-51

Wisconsin destroyed Northwestern 68-51 Sunday night.

After losing six of our last 11 games entering Sunday night against the Wildcats, I said we 100% couldn't afford to lose.

Well, the guys took care of business because we ran Northwestern right off of the court.

Despite the fact that it was a battle early in the game, the Badgers looked our best in a very long time. For the first time in a long time, we looked like a competent team.

We had five guys hit the double-digit mark, we were scoring from all over the court and the Badgers finally looked like a tournament team.

After so many embarrassing and bad losses over the past few weeks, it’s about damn time we put together a solid game.

Also, Jonathan Davis is going to be a special player. You can just tell when you watch him that he has an insanely bright future.

He’s probably the most athletic player on the team, and he’s only a freshman. It’s a ton of fun to watch him play.

Now, we sit at 16-8, and it’s time to prepare for our final three games of the regular season. Let’s get after it!