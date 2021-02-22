Young Football Player Apologizes For Heckling Cam Newton

A young football player has apologized for his behavior towards NFL quarterback Cam Newton.

The current free agent was all over Twitter this past weekend when a video surfaced of a young player heckling him for not having a contract.

Newton, who last played for the Patriots, handled the situation with a lot of class and just told the young man he’s already rich.

Cam got a little triggered ???? pic.twitter.com/D7MZkLdorg — Justin Ramos (@patriotsnews247) February 21, 2021

Late Sunday night, the young player tweeted an apology for his actions. He wrote in part, “As a football player I let my competitive side get the best of me & and it was a huge miscommunication. It was in the midst of the moment & I realize now how a lot you took it as disrespect.”

You can read his full apology below.

Honestly, not a great apology letter. The kid should have just said he acted like an immature child, apologized and ended it there.

Blaming it on your competitive spirit is ridiculous. He spoke to Cam Newton like you would speak to someone in a video game.

The only difference is that Cam Newton is a former NFL MVP and Heisman winner. Whether he ever plays another snap or not, his career has already been a huge success.

Cam Newton Appreciation Post. – Heisman Winner ✔️

– National Championship Winner ✔️

– Number 1 overall pick ✔️

– Season MVP ✔️

– Super Bowl appearance ✔️

– Panthers’ all-time leader in pass yards ✔️ Respect @CameronNewton ???? pic.twitter.com/YZTTH1Ta3e — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 22, 2021

I don’t know what it is about kids these days, but they certainly don’t seem to grow up in the same fashion I did.