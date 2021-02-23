David Perdue Announces He Won’t Run For Senate In 2022

Former Republican Georgia Sen. David Perdue announced Tuesday that he will not run for Senate in 2022, something he had been considering since he lost his runoff election on Jan. 5.

Perdue announced in early February that he was considering a run against Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022 after he filed forms with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to indicate that he might again run for Senate in Georgia. However, Perdue said Tuesday that he has made the decision not to run.

“After much prayer and reflection, Bonnie and I have decided that we will not enter the race for the United States Senate in Georgia in 2022,” Perdue said in a statement.

“This is a personal decision, not a political one. I am confident that whoever wins the Republican Primary next year will defeat the Democrat candidate in the General election for this seat, and I will do everything I can to make that happen,” Perdue added. “As we saw in my race in November, Georgia is not a blue state. The more Georgians vote, the better Republicans do. These two current liberal US Senators do not represent the values of the majority of Georgians.” (RELATED: David Perdue Explains Reasoning Behind Potential Senate Run In 2022)

Meanwhile, former Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler is considering another run against Warnock in 2022 after he defeated her in the Jan. 5 runoff election. (RELATED: Kelly Loeffler Considering Run Against Warnock In 2022)