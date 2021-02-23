Indiana Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Is ‘A Little Bit Ahead Of Schedule’ Rehabbing His ACL

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is making progress after tearing his ACL last season.

Penix tore his ACL against Maryland this past season, and his stellar year for the Hoosiers came to an end on the spot.

Here’s the play where Michael Penix got hurt. He was down for a bit before being helped up as the ESPN broadcast cut away from it. He did not finish this drive. No update from Indiana yet. pic.twitter.com/a7Qbz7j8I8 — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) November 28, 2020

However, it sounds like he’s making some serious progress towards being able to get back on the field. According to Zach Osterman, Penix said he’s “a little bit ahead of schedule” for rehabbing his ACL, and Indiana believes he will probably be limited in spring ball.

Michael Penix is “a little bit ahead of schedule” by his own estimation in his return from his ACL tear. IU expects him to remain limited for spring practice. #iufb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) February 22, 2021

Back to real news: Penix says he’s not running yet. Says he’s particularly careful when he’s outside, knowing winter weather leaves snow and ice lingering around. #iufb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) February 22, 2021

If Penix is back to full strength by the start of camp in August ahead of the 2021 season, then Indiana is going to be in a great position.

Penix set the college football world on fire with the Hoosiers last season, and he appeared to be the second best quarterback in the B1G. The only guy better than him was Justin Fields.

Indiana is the best they’ve been at football in a very long time, and we all know you need a very solid quarterback to win at the college level.

Penix is more than just solid. He’s a good passer and he’s an elite athlete. When he’s on the field, the Hoosiers can hang with anyone.

Now, it sounds like he’ll be back and ready to roll by week one of next season. If that’s the case, then the Hoosiers might be rolling!