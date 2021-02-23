Kevin Costner Appears To Confirm That He’s In Season 4 Of ‘Yellowstone’

It looks like Kevin Costner will be in season four of “Yellowstone.”

At the end of season three, John Dutton’s fate hung in the balance after being shot by unknown assailants, and millions of fans have wondered if he’ll return in the upcoming episodes. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Well, judging from a recent Instagram post, it looks like he will. Costner posted a photo of himself from the show looking over the mountains and captioned it, “Who’s ready to get back to the ranch?”

Well, there it is, gentlemen! It looks like Costner is locked in and returning as John Dutton is season four of the hit Paramount Network show.

I’m not sure there was ever really a belief that he wouldn’t return, but it looks like we now know for sure that he’ll be back.

You can’t kill John Dutton after all. Or, at the very least, he has to make it a few more seasons before Kayce or Rip takes over.

The show just wouldn’t be the same without the head of the Dutton family calling the shots.

The biggest question now is what condition will John be in to start season four. He took several shots to the chest and he’s not exactly just going to walk that off.

No matter what, I’m super excited for season four to get here, and I can’t wait to see what happens next with the Duttons. We defend the ranch at all costs!

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them!