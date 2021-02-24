Alex Smith Says Washington ‘Didn’t Want’ Him To Return Prior To His Epic Comeback

Washington apparently wanted no part of Alex Smith prior to his incredible comeback.

Smith destroyed his leg during a 2018 game against the Texans, and many people thought he’d never play again. Well, according to him, his own team didn’t want to see him return. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

GRAPHIC WARNING! Oh, maaan. That’s a shocking injury for Alex Smith. Never like to see that???? #NFL #HOUvsWAS pic.twitter.com/0JWCFxlGNV — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) November 18, 2018

Smith told QG the following about the situation in a recent interview:

They never thought I was coming back. No one there. I did all my rehab outside of the building…When I decided to come back, I definitely threw a wrench in the team’s plan. They didn’t see it, didn’t want me there, didn’t want me to be a part of it, didn’t want me to be on the team, the roster, didn’t want to give me a chance. Mind you, it was a whole new regime, they came in, I’m like the leftovers and I’m hurt and I’m this liability.

I understand how Smith could be very frustrated by the situation, but you can’t really blame Washington for not wanting him.

How was anyone supposed to know that he’d still be able to play at the level necessary to start in the NFL? He snapped his leg!

Guys aren’t supposed to come back from injuries like that.

Now, Smith did come back, he played reasonably well and Washington made the playoffs. So, yes, he definitely threw a wrench in the team’s plans.

However, it’s a good problem to have if you’re Washington. A guy you thought would never take another snap proved that he’s still ready to roll.

The biggest question now is whether or not Smith will stick with the team for the foreseeable future. We don’t have an answer on that just yet, but he’s damn sure not hanging up his cleats. After his comeback, he should absolutely try to continue his awesome journey.