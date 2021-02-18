Alex Smith Hints That He’s Not Done Playing In The NFL

It sounds like Alex Smith’s time throwing passes in the NFL hasn’t come to an end just yet.

Smith started several games this past season for Washington, and saw his first NFL action since obliterating his leg in 2018 against Houston. Now, it sounds like he wants to lace up his cleats a few more times.

According to Outkick, Smith appeared on “10 Questions with Kyle Brandt” and said the following:

Obviously, I’ll take some time here and sit down with my wife — she deserves obviously quite a bit of input in this — and then go from there. So no rush to make that decision here like tomorrow, but just kind of want to get into this offseason. I still feel like I’ve got a lot of room for growth on the field, based off what happened this last year.

You can listen to the entire interview with Brandt below.

No matter what happens with Smith, he’s already a winner. The man should never have taken another snap of football after his 2018 injury.

Yet, he beat all the odds by fighting and clawing his way back into the NFL. His comeback is nothing short of incredible.

GRAPHIC WARNING! Oh, maaan. That's a shocking injury for Alex Smith. Never like to see that

Now, he has to take a hard look at what he wants to do with his football career. As we clearly saw in 2020, he still has some gas left in the tank.

Given Washington’s uncertain QB situation, he might as well try to run it back for another season.

We’ll see what he does, but Smith is already a hell of a player in my book for simply making it back to the NFL.