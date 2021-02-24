Garth Brooks Reveals That Wife Trisha Yearwood Has COVID-19

Garth Brooks announced that his wife Trisha Yearwood has tested positive for COVID-19 while he tested negative after the pair were exposed to the virus.

“The Queen and I have now tested twice,” the 59-year-old country singer shared in a statement to People magazine Wednesday.

“Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for,” he added. “Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together.” (RELATED: ‘It Felt Like I Cracked A Rib,’ Ellen DeGeneres Explains About Having COVID-19 During Return To Show)

The country duo has been quarantining together at their home in Tennessee after they learned of the initial exposure to the coronavirus. However, they were unable to get tested sooner due to the recent winter storm that struck their state.

The “Friends In Low Places” hitmaker went on to explain that people who know his wife “knows she’s a fighter and she’s been doing everything right,” and that the couple will “walk out the other side of this thing together,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

“She’s tough,” he added of his wife, who’s still experiencing symptoms, according to Entertainment Tonight. “She’s stronger than me.”

“If anyone asks, that’s what you can do for her,” Brooks explained, asking fans to say a prayer and send good thoughts for Yearwood. “That’s what I’m doing. Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she’s one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan.”

“We’re very lucky she is currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers,” his statement concluded.

Back in April 2020, at the onset of the pandemic, Brooks and Yearwood hosted a benefit concert to raise money for those affected by COVID-19. They also aired a holiday concert, “Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event,” in December of 2020.