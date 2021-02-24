Jaguars, Colts, Titans Team Up With $100,000 Donation To Help Texas Residents Affected By Winter Storm

AFC South Teams, Jaguars, Colts and Titans have teamed up with a $100,000 donation to help the Houston team and Texas residents affected by the winter storm.

“We are joining the AFC South in a joint donation of $100,000 to the Houston/Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund,” a tweet from the Jacksonville team read Wednesday about helping those hit by the storm. (RELATED: Beyonce’s Foundation Teams Up With Adidas To Offer Financial Assistance To Those In Texas Affected By Winter Storm)

“In addition, the @NFLFoundation is matching it,” it added, along with a link to a longer piece about the donation and where people can donate. (RELATED: Houston Furniture Store Opens Its Doors For Shelter After Deadly Winter Storm)

“Houston has endured some difficult times recently, but it always bounces back, and I am confident that will be the case again,” Jaguars Owner Shad Khan shared. “In the meantime, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL Foundation and our fellow AFC South teams are here to help. Everyone in Jacksonville is a Houston fan today as we get through this together.”

“While we regularly square off against our division rivals on Sundays in the fall, some things are bigger than football, and now is one of those times,” Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay shared. “The Colts are happy and proud to join with the Jaguars and Titans organizations as well as the NFL Foundation to assist our NFL family in Houston that is facing enormous challenges right now.”

“As our community continues to recover from the devastating events of last week, we are grateful for the support from our AFC South family as well as the NFL Foundation,” Houston Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair continued. “I am very proud that our division and the NFL consistently act as one team with one mission – take care of each other. This is part of who we are.”

The NFL teams and league become the latest to step up and help out the state after the surprise storm shut down roadways, access to food and water, and cut off electricity to millions.