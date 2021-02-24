Man Confesses To Killing Neighbor, Cutting Her Heart Out And Feeding It To His Family

A suspected triple murderer in Oklahoma confessed to killing his neighbor, cutting her heart out and then feeding it to his own family, as reported by Fox News.

Lawrence Anderson is accused of stabbing 41-year-old Andrea Lynn Blankenship to death Feb. 9 at her home in Chickasha, Oklahoma, according to Fox News.

An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent wrote in a search warrant obtained by The Oklahoman that Anderson “took the heart back to 214 West Minnesota, Chickasha” after cutting it out of Blankenship’s body.

The home was that of his aunt and uncle, Delsie and Leon Pye, and was where Anderson had been staying since his previous release from prison in January. In 2017, Anderson was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted his sentence to nine years upon the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board’s recommendation, according to The Oklahoman. Anderson was able to get out after just over three years.

Anderson has a lengthy history of arrests dating back to 2006 for violent, firearm and drug related crimes, often committed very shortly after his release from prison, according to The Oklahoman. (RELATED: 14-Year-Old Accused Of Murdering Her Sister While Parents Slept)

“He cooked the heart with potatoes to feed to his family to release the demons,” the agent went on to say in the warrant obtained by The Oklahoman.

Anderson then allegedly killed the 67-year-old Leon Pye and his 4-year-old granddaughter Kaeos Yates, according to The Oklahoman. Anderson also stabbed his aunt Delsie in the attack, but she survived, according to Fox News.

Anderson was arrested the same day of the murders.

Authorities did not discover Blankenship’s body until two days later when Anderson, who was hospitalized at the time, confessed to what he had done to her.

Anderson is currently being held in Grady County jail, and charges against him are pending, Fox News reported.