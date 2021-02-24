Mitt Romney Says Trump Will Win GOP Nomination If He Runs In 2024

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said former President Donald Trump will win the Republican nomination in 2024 if he decides to run again.

Romney, who voted in favor of convicting Trump in both of his impeachment trials in the Senate, said he has looked at polling and believes Trump would win the Republican Party nomination if he runs in 2024, adding that he is not sure if he will.

“I expect he will continue playing a role. I don’t know if he’ll run in 2024 or not. But if he does, I’m pretty sure he will win the nomination,” Romney said in a New York Times-DealBook virtual interview.

“I look at the polls,” Romney said. “And the polls show that among the names being floated as potential contenders in 2024, if you put President Trump in there among Republicans, he wins in a landslide.”

Trump remains the favorite among Republican voters to be their party’s nominee in 2024, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll released on Feb. 15. (RELATED: Trump Remains The Overwhelming GOP Favorite For 2024, Poll Shows)

Fifty-three percent of Republican voters said that they would vote for Trump if the 2024 primary were held today. Former Vice President Mike Pence was in second place with 12%. Donald Trump Jr. and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley were tied for third place with 6%. (RELATED: Former President Donald Trump Leaves Door Open For Possible 2024 Presidential Run)

Trump left open the possibility that he run again for president in 2024 during a Feb. 17 interview on Newsmax.