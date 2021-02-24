15-Year-Old Charged With Stabbing Younger Siblings On A Playground

A 15-year-old boy is now facing charges for stabbing his 13-year-old brother and nine-year-old sister while on an elementary school playground in Pennsylvania, Fox News reported.

Hatfield Township Police responded to a 911 call Monday from a woman who identified herself as the children’s mother, and told authorities her 15-year-old had stabbed her other two children, according to a statement from the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

“Officers arrived to find a 13-year-old boy suffering from multiple stab wounds to his chest, back, face, neck and hands and a 9-year-old girl suffering from multiple stab wounds to her head,” the statement said. The 13-year-old boy was reportedly stabbed more than a dozen times during the knife attack on the Oak Park Elementary School playground, according to Fox News.

Both of the stabbing victims were rushed to a hospital nearby Allentown, Fox News reported. The 13-year-old underwent surgery and “is in critical but stable condition with 15 stab wounds throughout his torso, head and hands,” the District Attorney’s Office statement said. “The girl was treated for multiple lacerations to her scalp and released,” the statement added. (RELATED: 14-Year-Old Accused Of Murdering Her Sister While Parents Slept)

Police officers tracked down the 15-year-old perpetrator and found him at a home near the playground, according to Fox News.

Authorities have yet to announce what the motive for the attacks could be.

The 15-year-old now faces attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and other charges, prosecutors said, as reported by Fox News. Bail was set at half a million dollars, and he will have his next court appearance March 9, Fox News reported.

This is at least the second incident this week in the state of Pennsylvania where a minor has stabbed one of their siblings. Fourteen-year-old Clair Miller has been charged with the murder of her 19-year-old sister Helen after stabbing her in the early Monday morning hours while their parents slept.