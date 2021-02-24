Soccer Player Fakes An Injury By Hitting Himself With A Rock In Hilarious Video

A soccer player in Guatemala pulled off one of the worst fake injuries you’ll ever see.

According to The Sun, Batanecos player Rosbin Ramos hit himself with a rock during a recent game in order to make it look like he was hurt.

Not only did he not appear to be hurt at all, but he might have done the worst job possible at selling it. Give the video a watch below.

???? A player in Guatemala fakes being hit by a rock. ???? Can’t believe what we’ve just seen! pic.twitter.com/Pua5B1oS5s — SPORF (@Sporf) February 23, 2021

I want to make fun of this, but I almost respect it too much to say anything too negative. If you’re going to fake an injury by tapping yourself in the face with a rock, then you deserve some props.

While he didn’t do a good job at all of selling the injury, he certainly chose to take a bold move. At the very least, I respect that.

This is also such a classic soccer thing to do that none of us should be surprised. Soccer players get lightly touched and they go down like a sniper hit them.

Meanwhile, NHL players are beating the living hell out of each other without slowing down.

Next time, Ramos might want to take an acting class or two before pulling off a stunt like this one. It might help him do a better job at convincing viewers that he’s actually hurt.