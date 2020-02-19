Massive Hockey Brawl Goes Viral On Twitter

A massive hockey brawl is making the rounds on Twitter.

In a video posted by Barstool Sports, hockey players can be seen in an all-out brawl on the ice. To say hell broke loose would be an understatement.

The players are absolutely beating the tar out of each other. Watch the epic fight below.

It's stuff like this that reminds us all how great of a sport hockey is. Nothing, and I mean absolutely nothing, beats a great hockey brawl.

Once the gloves come off, you just have to embrace the chaos. You can't skate away from it. You just have to find somebody and start swinging.

I know some of the people who are mentally and emotionally soft out there want it taken out of the sport. You can forget about that happening.

Fighting in hockey polices the ice without the refs having to do it. If you do something stupid, then you pay the price on the spot.

You just can’t find that in other sports.

Major props to everybody involved with this brawl. I loved every second of it.