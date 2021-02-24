Tiger Woods Has ‘Shattered Tibia And Fibula Bones’

The extent of Tiger Woods’ injuries from a Tuesday car crash have been revealed, and it’s a brutal situation.

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center chief medical officer Anish Mahajan revealed early Wednesday morning that Woods has “shattered tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple locations” that were stabilized with a rod. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Screws and pins were used to fix injuries to his foot and ankle.

The legendary golfer was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Los Angeles County early Tuesday morning, and was immediately taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Luckily, Woods is responsive and it sounds like the medical experts have the situation stabilized and under control.

Still, it’s an incredibly scary and terrifying situation.

Tiger Woods’ vehicle after the crash this morning that now has him in surgery for what his agent is calling “multiple leg injuries.” pic.twitter.com/VbI5qvyj8g — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2021

While I’m no medical expert, I do know that tibia and fibula injuries are incredibly serious. It’s not the kind of injury you just bounce back from.

It’s the kind of injury that ends careers. Alex Smith had a fractured tibia and fibula, and that’s what made his comeback so shocking.

Now, Woods will have to travel the same path if he wants to play again.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Woods and his entire family during this terrible time.