Tucker Carlson: It Took ‘An Hour’ To Prove That Democrats’ Claims Of 11 Million Illegals ‘Is A Lie’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson suggested that long-time claims of 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States “is a lie” during Wednesday night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

The “U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021,” unveiled by Democrats earlier this month, would provide a pathway to citizenship for what many have said to be “11 million” currently illegal immigrants.

After pointing out studies from Yale and MIT suggesting the number is much higher, Carlson spent several minutes explaining how the bank Bear Stearns used bank transfers, remittances, and other data points to estimate the immigrant population “to be as high as 20 million” 16 years ago, in 2005.

WATCH:

“That was all 16 years ago,” Carlson said. “And now, in 2021, the party in charge is still assuring us that the number of illegal immigrants in this country has somehow declined by up to 10 million people. Could that be true?”

“How insulting is that, even to float that idea?” he continued. “Consider everything that has happened since 2006. Amnesty for the so-called dreamers, the promises of mass amnesty, the endless caravans. So the 11 million number is above all, a lie. The 11 million number is one of the more obvious lies ever told. We’re a TV show. We are not social scientists, and it took about an hour to find this out. It’s a ridiculous lie.”

Carlson played a clip of Joe Biden in 2019 calling for an increase in legal immigration of at least 2 million people. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: America’s Elites Want ‘Immigration Without Limit’)

“He’s just throwing numbers out there,” said the Fox News host. “They all are. They don’t know the real number. They’re hiding what they do know. They’re cloaking the obvious … They want you to believe it’s 11 million always and forever and by the time you figure out they’re lying to you it’ll be too late to do anything about it, obviously.”