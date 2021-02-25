Rep. Chip Roy: Liz Cheney ‘Forfeited Her Right’ To Remain In House Leadership After ‘Unfortunate’ Remarks

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy said Thursday that Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney has “forfeited her right” to serve in leadership as House Republican Conference Chair.

During a House Freedom Caucus press conference, Roy called out Cheney for the ‘unfortunate’ remarks she made on Wednesday. Cheney had openly contradicted House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy by saying she doesn’t believe former President Donald Trump “should be playing a role in the future of the party or country.” (RELATED: Kevin McCarthy And Liz Cheney Share Awkward Moment During Press Conference)

Disgruntlement over Liz Cheney’s leadership position renewed after her comment yesterday that Trump shouldn’t be part of GOP future. Chip Roy during House Freedom Caucus presser: “Yesterday, Liz forfeited her right to be chair of the Republican conference” pic.twitter.com/V5d57cLnXh — Emily (Larsen) Brooks (@emilyelarsen) February 25, 2021

“I consider Liz a friend. And I stood on the floor with the conference defending her right to defend herself in taking, what she described, was a vote of conscience. I believe that’s important, and so I did so,” Roy began, referencing his defense of Cheney’s vote in favor of impeaching Trump.

“Yesterday, Liz forfeited her right to be Chair of the Republican Conference. You cannot stand up and make a statement that is so completely out of step with the Republican Conference, and where the American people who support President Trump are,” he continued. “I think it is unfortunate that she made those remarks and I think it was short-sighted.”

REPORTER: “Do you believe former President Trump should speaking at CPAC?” CHENEY: “That’s up to CPAC….I don’t believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country.” MCCARTHY: “On that high note, thank you very much.”pic.twitter.com/WcuMd0wAHG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 24, 2021

Roy went on to explain that he thought Cheney’s remarks were “purposeful” and that it’s time for the conference “to have another conversation” about its leadership. “She shouldn’t have said that … and she did so in a way that directly undermined the conference she leads,” he added, before recapping the remarks Cheney made Wednesday.

Cheney received heavy criticism from some in the Republican party after she joined 9 other House Republicans in voting to impeach Trump in January. She still received a majority of votes from within the conference to remain its chair despite the blowback. As she stated in the Wednesday press conference, she maintains that the party should move on from Trump and that he should not play a role in its future.