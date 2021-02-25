Editorial

Walker Brown Raises More Than $42,000 On GoFundMe After Annihilating Spencer Jones

Walker_Brown

(Credit: Screenshot/Twitter video https://twitter.com/OldRowSooners/status/1362962386592755715)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Walker Brown has raised some serious cash since handing out an incredible beating to Oklahoma football player Spencer Jones.

As of this moment, a GoFundMe to help Brown with medical and lawyer expenses has raised more than $42,000. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If you’ve been on the internet over the course of the past few days, you’ve probably seen the video of Walker and his brother putting the beatdown of the year on the Oklahoma receiver and his friend.

If you haven’t seen the video yet, I suggest you drop everything you’re doing and watch it immediately.

Both sides have claimed they’re in the right, and that’s going to be something the police and courts decide. Walker has claimed through an attorney that the situation was justified self-defense, and he is already bleeding by the time the camera started rolling.

His brother also backed up this version of events once the video started going viral.

Clearly, lots of people think Walker and his brother didn’t do anything wrong because the money is rolling in.

I can’t remember the last time the internet came together like this for a single individual. It’s been awhile.

Next time you find yourself in a bar fight and a dude asks his brother which guy he wants, walk the hell away! Otherwise, you’re going to end up going viral for getting pulverized.