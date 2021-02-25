Walker Brown Raises More Than $42,000 On GoFundMe After Annihilating Spencer Jones

Walker Brown has raised some serious cash since handing out an incredible beating to Oklahoma football player Spencer Jones.

As of this moment, a GoFundMe to help Brown with medical and lawyer expenses has raised more than $42,000.

Thank you everyone for the support! https://t.co/l8LUDOx11k — Walker Brown (@walker_brown_44) February 23, 2021

If you’ve been on the internet over the course of the past few days, you’ve probably seen the video of Walker and his brother putting the beatdown of the year on the Oklahoma receiver and his friend.

If you haven’t seen the video yet, I suggest you drop everything you’re doing and watch it immediately.

Was it really power hour if you didn’t get in a fight on the piss-soaked bathroom floor? pic.twitter.com/lWombEtc3g — Old Row Oklahoma (@OldRowSooners) February 20, 2021

Both sides have claimed they’re in the right, and that’s going to be something the police and courts decide. Walker has claimed through an attorney that the situation was justified self-defense, and he is already bleeding by the time the camera started rolling.

His brother also backed up this version of events once the video started going viral.

Just to get rid of the misconceptions, I’m the fellow in the beanie and that is my brother. We ARE NOT wrestlers at any university, we have been wrestling since we were in diapers and MMA/Cage Fighting since we were 12. They gave us no options unfortunately. We showed restraint. — Braden Brown (@bbrownfr) February 20, 2021

Clearly, lots of people think Walker and his brother didn’t do anything wrong because the money is rolling in.

I can’t remember the last time the internet came together like this for a single individual. It’s been awhile.

The gofundme page has been updated with my attorney’s statement on my behalf. I can not even express how much I appreciate everyones ongoing support in my choice to defend myself. https://t.co/361KmnluzT — Walker Brown (@walker_brown_44) February 24, 2021

Next time you find yourself in a bar fight and a dude asks his brother which guy he wants, walk the hell away! Otherwise, you’re going to end up going viral for getting pulverized.