REPORT: Illinois Basketball Star Ayo Dosunmu Has A Broken Nose, Will Miss At Least One Game

Illinois basketball star Ayo Dosunmu will miss at least one game with a face injury.

According to Brian Hamilton, Dosunmu is out Thursday night against Nebraska after suffering a broken nose against Michigan State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With Wisconsin looming on the horizon Saturday, it’s unclear if he’ll be able to return by then.

Just got a call from an Illinois spokesman. Ayo Dosunmu is out tonight — facial injury is how they’re putting it — and his availability after that is undetermined. — Brian Hamilton (@_Brian_Hamilton) February 25, 2021

Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu has a broken nose, a source confirmed to The Athletic. He’s been fitted for a mask but it’s unclear when the potential All-American will return to the floor for the No. 5 Illini, who host Nebraska tonight. Dosunmu suffered the injury at Michigan State. — Brian Hamilton (@_Brian_Hamilton) February 25, 2021

Obviously, you never want to see anyone get hurt. That should go without saying, but you never know. Sometimes it’s important to stress that fact.

We’re all hoping Dosunmu turns out to be just fine.

Having said, you certainly won’t see me shedding any tears Saturday if he’s unable to suit up against the Badgers.

Dosunmu is one of the best players in the country, and Illinois also has Kofi Cockburn down low. For those of you who remember a couple weeks ago, the duo ate Wisconsin alive, and we get our rematch Saturday.

I hope he returns to 100% starting Saturday as soon as the game against Wisconsin is over!