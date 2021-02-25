Myles Garrett Is An Absolute Monster On The Basketball Court

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is a very good basketball player.

The talented defensive end tweeted a video Wednesday of himself playing basketball, and you don’t want to get in his way. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For a guy who weighs 272 pounds, he has a shocking amount of bounce. Watch him relentlessly attack the rim in the video below.

Imagine messing around in an open gym with your boys and then seeing that kind of guy coming down the lane.

You know what you do? You get the hell out of the way because that’s 272 pounds of muscle coming to run you over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles “Flash” Garrett ⚡️ (@flash_garrett)

I know Garrett is a freak of nature athlete, but I’m honestly a bit surprised he can get off the ground that quickly for a guy who weighs north of 270 pounds.

His bounce is incredibly impressive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles “Flash” Garrett ⚡️ (@flash_garrett)

Now, did his jump shot look great? No, but who cares. Garrett looks capable of ripping the rim off the backboard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles “Flash” Garrett ⚡️ (@flash_garrett)

Having said all that, Garrett should still stick to football. That’s where the millions are waiting for him.