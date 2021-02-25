Paramount+ Is Making A New ‘Yellowstone’ Spin-Off Called ‘6666’

The “Yellowstone” universe is exploding.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan are making a “Yellowstone” spin-off currently titled “6666.” “Yellowstone: 1883” is already on its way, and that means we’ll have three total shows connected to the Duttons. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

HUGE NEWS: A @Yellowstone prequel is on the way about how the Dutton family took control. Watch the first preview here: https://t.co/GjLPP6rYwN — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 5, 2021

Entertainment Weekly wrote the following about the upcoming “Yellowstone” spin-off:

The spin-off will focus on the Four Sixes ranch in West Texas. Still operating as it did two centuries before when the Comanches still ruled the land, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The Four Sixes is known for raising the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.

Taylor Sheridan is on absolute fire right now. In 10 years, will there be a more powerful man in Hollywood?

At this rate, I think the answer to that is no. He already created “Yellowstone,” which is the best show on TV, and he has a bunch of other great stuff on the way.

The man doesn’t know how to stop winning!

You know when you had me with “6666”? The moment I read the line “the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing” from EW.

Say no more, my friends. I’m in. It more or less sounds like “Yellowstone” in Texas, and I don’t need to hear one more word to be 100% sold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Life was already good when it was just “Yellowstone” we had to watch. Now, it sounds like life is about to get a hell of a lot better with all these new projects on the way.

I can’t wait!