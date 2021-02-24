Taylor Sheridan Talks About His 3 New Projects Coming To Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan is bringing an insane lineup of content to Paramount+.

The Hollywood visionary is bringing three news to the streaming service, which will convert over from CBS All Access starting March 4, and they all sound awesome. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Watch him break down what fans can expect in “Yellowstone: 1883,” “Land Man” and “Mayor of Kingstown,” which stars Jeremy Renner.

There’s no doubt at all that Taylor Sheridan is one of the best people working in entertainment right now. He created “Yellowstone,” and that might be the best show on TV.

Anyone who knows me knows that I’m obsessed with it, and I even got my girlfriend hooked!

Now, Sheridan is creating three new shows to the streaming platform, which seems 100% built for long term success.

Personally, I like Jeremy Renner a lot, but “Mayor of Kingstown” probably sounds the least interesting of the three.

I’m all in on “Yellowstone: 1883” and I think “Land Man” also sounds incredibly badass.

HUGE NEWS: A @Yellowstone prequel is on the way about how the Dutton family took control. Watch the first preview here: https://t.co/GjLPP6rYwN — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 5, 2021

It’s clear Taylor Sheridan is going to be bringing fans a ton of great content in the coming years, and I can’t wait to see it all.