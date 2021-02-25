Police Raid Reveals Firearms, Cocaine And Capuchin Monkey

A New York man is in custody following a raid of his house by New York State Police in which illegally possessed firearms, cash, cocaine, and a Capuchin monkey were seized, according to the Daily Freeman.

Gary Wood of Austerlitz, New York, was arrested Tuesday and charged with several felonies, including criminal possessions of an assault weapon, controlled substance, and wild animal, a Capuchin monkey, the Daily Freeman reported.

A warrant was issued prior to the raid, which was conducted by the New York State Police Troop K Violent Gang and Narcotic Enforcement Team and Special Operations and Response Team. The police seized a total of 59 guns, 17.7 grams of cocaine, and $3,250 in cash, according to the Daily Freeman.

State troopers said the monkey was in “good condition” and that it had been handed over to the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation, the Times Union reported. (RELATED: Chris Brown Reportedly Facing Criminal Charges Over His Pet Monkey)

An investigation is currently ongoing, according to the Times Union. Wood was scheduled to appear in court this afternoon.