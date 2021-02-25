REPORT: Isaiah Wilson Is Upset With The Titans Because The Team Didn’t Wish Him A Happy Birthday

Isaiah Wilson’s anger with the Tennessee Titans reportedly stems from the dumbest reason imaginable.

The former first round pick recently tweeted and deleted that he’s “done” playing football for the Titans, and it looks like a divorce is inevitable. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Titans 2020 first-round OT Isaiah Wilson tweets that he’s done with football as a Titan. He only played in four snaps last season and was involved in a number of off the field incidents. pic.twitter.com/N2cv7WyARq — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 23, 2021

What’s causing Wilson’s bitterness towards the Titans? Well, there are probably a lot of reasons, but one of the reasons for him becoming “sour” is because the team didn’t wish him a happy birthday on social media, according to AtoZSportsNashville.com.

Imagine being an NFL player with millions in guaranteed money coming your way and getting pissy because you didn’t get wished a happy birthday.

I’d say Wilson needs to grow the hell up, but that’s obvious to anyone following the situation.

Wilson has also been a distraction ever since the Titans took him in the first round in 2020. He’s been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and has violated COVID rules.

The guy has the world at his fingertips and he just can’t seem to remain focused on what will make him very rich.

I have no if the Titans will dump him or not, but it certainly appears to be trending that way. Getting upset about the lack of birthday recognition is just the latest sign that this relationship probably won’t last.

